Just 20.1% of Italians are graduates, EU average 32.8%

ROME, OCT 8 - ISTAT said Friday that just 20.1% of the Italian population aged 25 to 64 were university graduates in 2020, compared to a European Union average of 32.8%. The national statistic agency said the proportion of the adult population to have a high-school diploma was 62.9%. Although this was 0.7 of a percentage point higher than in 2019, it was still well below the EU 27 average of 79%. (ANSA).