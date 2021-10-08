Venerdì 08 Ottobre 2021 | 13:32

ROME

COVID-19 case incidence down to 34, Rt stable at 0.83

Number of moderate-risk regions/provinces up to four

COVID-19 case incidence down to 34, Rt stable at 0.83

ROME, OCT 8 - Italy's COVID-19 incidence fell to 34 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the period between September 27 and October 3, down from 39 in the September 20-26 period, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The report said the Rt transmission number for the September 15-28 period was steady at 0.83. A Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The report said the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID sufferers was down to 4.8%, with the absolute number dropping from 459 on September 28 to 433 on October 5. It said the proportion of ordinary-hospital-ward places taken up by coronavirus patients was 5.1%, with the number falling from 3,418 to 2,968. It said two regions, Basilicata and Valle d'Aosta, and two autonomous provinces, Trento and Bolzano, were classed as moderate risk for COVID while the rest of the country was low risk. In last week's report only one region was moderate risk - Lazio. The report said the Delta variant has been dominant in Italy since July. It added that it was necessary to continue with the vaccination campaign to further increase coverage and prevent contagion. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
