Night clubs to open to 50% capacity, culture venues 100%

ROME, OCT 8 - Premier Mario Draghi's government has given the all-clear for Italy's indoor night clubs to reopen to 50% of capacity from Monday and for cultural venues such as cinemas and theatres to reopen 100%, rather than being half full as they have been up to now. The night club sector is the last one to be allowed to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions are eased thanks to improved contagion data and high levels of vaccination coverage. The government has gone further than the recommendations of its CTS panel of expert advisors on the battle against the coronavirus, which had suggested reopening the night clubs to 50% of capacity. Outdoor clubs will be able to run at 75% of capacity. Clubbers will have to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to enter the establishments, which are only allowed to open if they are in a low COVID risk white zones. Customers will not have to wear facemasks on the dance floor but they will in other areas of the clubs. Stadiums will be able allow in spectators to 75% of capacity, rather than 50% at the moment, while indoor sports venues will be able to go up to 60%. (ANSA).