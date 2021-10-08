Venerdì 08 Ottobre 2021 | 11:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest say sources

Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest say sources

 
ROME
Night clubs to open to 50% capacity, culture venues 100%

Night clubs to open to 50% capacity, culture venues 100%

 
ROME
Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust-up

Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust-up

 
ROME
Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

 
ROME
COVID: 2,938 new cases, 41 more victims

COVID: 2,938 new cases, 41 more victims

 
ROME
Mancini, Vialli offshore holdings in Pandora Papers - report

Mancini, Vialli offshore holdings in Pandora Papers - report

 
ROME
F1: Made in Italy GP to return to Imola until 2025

F1: Made in Italy GP to return to Imola until 2025

 
ROME
Carabiniere who saved Jewish girls named Just Among Nations

Carabiniere who saved Jewish girls named Just Among Nations

 
ROME
Maneskin strip off for new single

Maneskin strip off for new single

 
ROME
Draghi thanks Merkel for decisive role in EU future

Draghi thanks Merkel for decisive role in EU future

 
ROME
Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Minervino Murge: grotte Dellisanti-Montenero, opportunità per il territorio

Minervino Murge: grotte Dellisanti-Montenero, opportunità per il territorio

ROME

Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest say sources

Event taking place in Italy thanks to Maneskin's victory

Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest say sources

ROME, OCT 8 - Turin will host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, sources said on Friday. State broadcaster RAI will shortly announced that Turin has beaten off competition from Milan, Bologna, Rimini and Pesaro to host the event, the sources said. The event is taking place in Italy thanks to Rome rock back Maneskin's sensational victory this year. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa