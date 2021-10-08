Turin to host 2022 Eurovision Song Contest say sources
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
08 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 8 - Turin will host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, sources said on Friday. State broadcaster RAI will shortly announced that Turin has beaten off competition from Milan, Bologna, Rimini and Pesaro to host the event, the sources said. The event is taking place in Italy thanks to Rome rock back Maneskin's sensational victory this year. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su