COVID: 2,938 new cases, 41 more victims

ROME, OCT 7 - There have been 2,938 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 41 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 3,235 new cases and 39 more victims Wednesday. Some 297,356 more tests have been done, compared with 301,773 Wednesday. The positivity rate is down from 1.1% to 0.99%. Intensive care cases were down 12 and hospital admissions down 48. The currently positive are 87,173, down 1,074 on Wednesday. The recovered and discharged are 4,473,903, up 3,966. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,692,274, and the death toll 131,198. (ANSA).