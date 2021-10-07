Mancini, Vialli offshore holdings in Pandora Papers - report

ROME, OCT 7 - The Pandora Papers include details on the offshore wealth of Italy soccer coach Roberto Mancini and Euro 2020 delegation chief Gianluca Vialli, his former 'goal twin' at Sampdoria, according to a report on the website of Italian newsweekly L'Espresso. It said the ICIJ papers showed that "Mancini is indicated as a shareholder in Bastian Asset Holdings, headquartered in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands. "Vialli (is cited) as owner of another company, Crewborn Holdings, also registered in the British Virgin Islands. "Mancini's Caribbean company was the owner of an airplane". Former Samp and Italy stars Mancini and Vialli have managed some of the world's top clubs, including Inter and Man City (Mancini) and Chelsea (Vialli). Former Juve and Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, now at Real Madrid, was earlier named in the papers. (ANSA).