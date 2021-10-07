Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

ROME, OCT 7 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for fewer arms and more food around the world, and for more vaccines and fewer rifles. Addressing a peace conference at the Colosseum involving world religious leaders and organized by the Sant'Egidio community, Francis said "let us defuse fundamentalism in the name of peace". He said "you cannot play with the lives of peoples and children". The life of the peoples of the world should not be left "prey to nationalism", the pontiff added. (ANSA).