Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021 | 18:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust-up

Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust-up

 
ROME
Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

 
ROME
COVID: 2,938 new cases, 41 more victims

COVID: 2,938 new cases, 41 more victims

 
ROME
Mancini, Vialli offshore holdings in Pandora Papers - report

Mancini, Vialli offshore holdings in Pandora Papers - report

 
ROME
F1: Made in Italy GP to return to Imola until 2025

F1: Made in Italy GP to return to Imola until 2025

 
ROME
Carabiniere who saved Jewish girls named Just Among Nations

Carabiniere who saved Jewish girls named Just Among Nations

 
ROME
Maneskin strip off for new single

Maneskin strip off for new single

 
ROME
Draghi thanks Merkel for decisive role in EU future

Draghi thanks Merkel for decisive role in EU future

 
ROME
Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

 
ROME
Expo 2020 offers great opportunities to Lombardy - Fontana

Expo 2020 offers great opportunities to Lombardy - Fontana

 
ROME
Honour to meet pope, discussed political challenges-Merkel

Honour to meet pope, discussed political challenges-Merkel

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

Defuse fundamentalism in the name of peace Francis says

Fewer arms more food, more vaccines fewer rifles - pope

ROME, OCT 7 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for fewer arms and more food around the world, and for more vaccines and fewer rifles. Addressing a peace conference at the Colosseum involving world religious leaders and organized by the Sant'Egidio community, Francis said "let us defuse fundamentalism in the name of peace". He said "you cannot play with the lives of peoples and children". The life of the peoples of the world should not be left "prey to nationalism", the pontiff added. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa