ROME

Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust-up

'Loyal and frank' talks, will meet weekly says League chief

Salvini meets Draghi after tax bust-up

ROME, OCT 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday met with Premier Mario Draghi after a big bust-up within the government over an enabling bill for a comprehensive reform of Italy's tax system, whose approval the League ministers deserted. "I trust him," Salvini said going into the talks. Afterwards, the right-wing leader said: "An hour meeting with Premier Draghi. A very useful meeting: proposals and shared solutions and a commitment to discuss Italy's future every week. Let the papers write what they want: a loyal, frank and direct relationship solves evey problem and finds solutions". Earlier in the day Salvini demanded a written pledge that there will be no new taxes. "If Draghi tells me there are no tax increases, let's put it in writing," Salvini told Rtl 102.5 radio. "I trust him, I don't trust others. "What happens if someone like (former technocrat premier Mario) Monti comes along? "It is a possible to increase taxes with a blank enabling bill and some would say to me (afterwards) but you were in the government. "Increasing taxes is not a problem for the League, but for the building associations". The League's ministers on Tuesday snubbed a cabinet meeting that approved the enabling bill for the reform, including an overhaul of the land-registry values that determine property taxes. The League are objecting to this even though the enabling bill, which outlines the broad areas the reform will touch on and does not go into detail, said the property taxes will not increase as a result of the overhaul, at least not before 2026. "I trust Draghi today, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added Salvini. "80% of the Italian people own a home. "I ask for the paragraph about the updating (of the land registry values) to be removed. All the rest is fine". On Wednesday Salvini said he would not sign a "blank cheque" for a possible "wealth tax" on property. Draghi responded by saying reforming the land registry values was an act of transparency, not a wealth tax, and reiterated that his government would not raise taxes. He also said that "the government will go forward, the government's activity cannot follow the election calendar". The row over the tax reform has been linked to the poor showing of the League and the centre right in an important round of local elections on Sunday and Monday. Draghi and Salvini met for talks at the premier's office on Thursday afternoon. They lasted for about an hour. Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta commented on the meeting saying "it's the same old film. Salvini tells the country one thing, then goes to Palazzo Chigi and everything goes back to the way it was. It doesn't seem like big news. By now it's quite tiring to comment on these theatrics". (ANSA).

