F1: Made in Italy GP to return to Imola until 2025

ROME, OCT 7 - The so-called Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will return to Imola next year and every year until 2025, the Emilia-Romagna region announced Thursday. Premier Mario Draghi has given a mandate to the Italian Automobile Club (ACI) to draft the contract with Formula One, ensuring the necessary funding, it said. The annual financial commitment will be some 20 million euros including 12 from the national government, five from the region, two from Con.Ami in Imola and one from ACI. (ANSA).