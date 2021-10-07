Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021 | 16:31

ROME

Draghi thanks Merkel for decisive role in EU future

Chancellor thanks Draghi for saving euro on 'farewell' visit

Draghi thanks Merkel for decisive role in EU future

ROME, OCT 7 - Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday thanked visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel for playing a decisive role in shaping the EU's future. "I thank the chancellor on behalf of the government and myself personally for the decisive role she has had in designing the future of Europe in these years," he said at a joint press conference after talks at the premier's office in Rome. Draghi said the German leader, who is leaving the helm of Germany after 16 years in charge and is paying a 'farewell' visit to Rome, had always "supported the independence of the ECB" and said he was "grateful" for the exchanges they had had over the years. Merkel said "we must also work on the future investments to be made, starting from the COVID crisis and we must go on with EU work. "We must work together, also on Libya where Italy is very involved. "This is the time for collaboration". Merkel said "also when he was at the central bank we collaborated and Draghi was a guarantor for the euro". She said "my love for Italy will continue, I will make a trip to Rome, I will return to Italy in other guises". Draghi also told the press conference "we agreed on the fact that Italy and Germany must more greatly coordinate their positions on the management of environmental and energy dossiers, above all as far as the impact of these policies on our businesses is concerned". (ANSA).

