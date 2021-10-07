Maneskin strip off for new single
ROME
07 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 7 - Maneskin have literally stripped off for their new single, with an image of the members of the Rome rock band naked and covered in oil posted on their Instagram account ahead of the release of Mammamia on Friday. The private parts of the Eurovision song contest winners cannot be seen, but the caption "Why so hot?" is still absolutely appropriate. (ANSA).
