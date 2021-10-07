Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy is working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees to reach Italy from third countries, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told an EU forum on the protection of Afghan citizens Thursday. The scheme would cover Afghan refugees in clear need of international protection, taking them from Pakistan and Iran and envisaging the possibility of taking a quota of Afghans in Turkey too, under the aegis of the European resettlement programme for 2022, she said. Lamorgese said she was working on setting up the corridors and reaffirmed the need for a "strong European line" to stop refugees getting into the hands of human traffickers. (ANSA).