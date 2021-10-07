Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021 | 14:47

ROME

Honour to meet pope, discussed political challenges-Merkel

Lauds Church's concern for conservation of Creation

Honour to meet pope, discussed political challenges-Merkel

ROME, OCT 7 - Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said of her 'private audience with Pope Francis Thursday that it had been an honour to see him again and they had discussed the political challenges facing the EU, among other things. "It was a great honour and a joy to meet Pope Franics in a private audience, whom I will see again this afternoon at Sant-Egidio," she said, referring to the note Catholic charity and conflict-solving group. "We spoke about the problems of the Church but also about political challenges, such as those of the European Union, after the pope recently visited eastern Europe". She said they also discussed the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow and stressed "the Paris accord has been very important, and it is encouraging that in the Catholic Church, too, there is this theme of the conservation of Creation". Merkel is on a 'farewell' tour of Rome in which she will also see Premier Mario Draghi. (ANSA).

