Expo 2020 offers great opportunities to Lombardy - Fontana

ROME, OCT 7 - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Thursday that Expo 2020 Dubai is a massive opportunity for firms from the northern region, which includes Italy's business capital Milan, to show what they can do to the world. "We want to give the chance to small and medium-sized companies to present themselves to the world with the Innovation House," Fontana as he inaugurated a venue in Dubai laid on by the Milan Polytechnic University away from the main Expo site. "Every week there will be events examining specific issues, we will present all that Lombardy has to offer regarding innovation and technology. "We will also make it possible to present activities regarding tourism and sustainability. "We will present initiatives linked to major events too, above all the (Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter) Olympics, which we will present in February next year together with Veneto". (ANSA).