Retail sales up 0.4% in mt, 1.9% in yr in August

ROME, OCT 7 - Italian retail sales posted a 0.4% month-on-month rise and a1.9% year-on-year gain in August, ISTAT said Thursday. The biggest yearly rise was for domestic appliances, radios, TVs and recorders, up 20.5%. Over the three-month period of June to August, the statistics agency said, sales were 0.8% up in value and 0.5% higher in volume. (ANSA).