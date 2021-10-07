Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021 | 14:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees

 
ROME
Expo 2020 offers great opportunities to Lombardy - Fontana

Expo 2020 offers great opportunities to Lombardy - Fontana

 
ROME
Honour to meet pope, discussed political challenges-Merkel

Honour to meet pope, discussed political challenges-Merkel

 
ROME
COVID cases down for 5th straight week - GIMBE

COVID cases down for 5th straight week - GIMBE

 
ROME
Retail sales up 0.4% in mt, 1.9% in yr in August

Retail sales up 0.4% in mt, 1.9% in yr in August

 
ROME
Sustainable growth central to Italy at Expo - Di Maio

Sustainable growth central to Italy at Expo - Di Maio

 
ROME
Govt to pass competition measure by end October - Draghi

Govt to pass competition measure by end October - Draghi

 
ROME
Nobel winner Parisi right, put more into research -Draghi

Nobel winner Parisi right, put more into research -Draghi

 
ROME
1,500 scammed in fake foreign investment funds

1,500 scammed in fake foreign investment funds

 
ROME
COVID: Sicily to turn back white Saturday

COVID: Sicily to turn back white Saturday

 
ROME
Philosopher Salvatore Veca dies at 77

Philosopher Salvatore Veca dies at 77

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Retail sales up 0.4% in mt, 1.9% in yr in August

TV and domestic appliances gain 20.5% over year - ISTAT

Retail sales up 0.4% in mt, 1.9% in yr in August

ROME, OCT 7 - Italian retail sales posted a 0.4% month-on-month rise and a1.9% year-on-year gain in August, ISTAT said Thursday. The biggest yearly rise was for domestic appliances, radios, TVs and recorders, up 20.5%. Over the three-month period of June to August, the statistics agency said, sales were 0.8% up in value and 0.5% higher in volume. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa