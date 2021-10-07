Govt to pass competition measure by end October - Draghi

Italy working on humanitarian corridors for Afghan refugees
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
07 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 7 - The government will pass a measure on competition by the end of October, Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday. Boosting competition and competitiveness is one of the requests the European Commission has made of Italy. Draghi said a measure "is effectively set for a cabinet meeting in the next two weeks, let's say by the end of October". (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su