Sustainable growth central to Italy at Expo - Di Maio

ROME, OCT 7 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday stressed that sustainable development was central to Italy's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. "The commitment to restarting and re-lauching the economy via innovation and sustainability are central to Italy's participation at Expo Dubai," Di Maio said as he addressed the Festival of Sustainable Development, an event sponsored by ASviS, the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development. "We have a highly innovative pavilion both in its architecture and its contents. "The Italy pavilion is a hub of sustainable innovation, created by public and private Italian companies and SMEs engaged in the great ecological transition that spans all the sectors of production. "An Italy that creates connections between minds and generations and offers the world a model of cooperation to achieve the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals is well represented by the Expo Dubai motto, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'. "Expo 2020 Dubai can be an unique stage of visibility for our country, our regions, our territories, in world in which there will be extremely important investment opportunities and the revival of international tourism flows in the coming years". (ANSA).