Nobel winner Parisi right, put more into research -Draghi

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy's newly crowned Nobel prize winner in physics Giorgio Parisi is right to say scientific research is underfunded in Italy, Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday, saying the government was determined to set this right. "Paris is right: funding for research is far lower than the countries around us and the government id determined to close this gap as far as possible, both in funding for basic research and for funds for applied research"," Draghi told a press conference. Parisi on Wednesday told ANSA that three steps are needed to boost flagging research in the country: funding, coordination and auditing. He said more funding, at least one billion euros, was required along with a form of coordination to stop funding being dispersed in a thousand rivulets, and tighter control over financial claims. Rome-born Parisi, 73, won the Nobel prize for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann who won for their work on climate models and global warming. (ANSA).