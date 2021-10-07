Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021 | 12:59

ROME

Soccer: Mancini blasts Donnarumma boos

Milan fans should have put resentment aside for Italy game-coach

Soccer: Mancini blasts Donnarumma boos

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini had blasted the flak directed at goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during Italy's 2-1 defeat to Spain at San Siro in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday, presumably from fans of his former club AC Milan. The 22-year-old joined Paris St Germain in the close season after refusing a contract renewal with Milan. He was repeated jeered, booed and whistled at when he touched the ball on Wednesday. "I'm really saddened by it," Mancini said. "He was playing for Italy, it wasn't a club game. "It could have been put aside for a night and saved for an eventual Milan-PSG match". Donnarumma's performances as part of Italy's winning Euro 2020 team earned him the player of the tournament award. (ANSA).

