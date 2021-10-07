Fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss caught in bunker

ROME, OCT 7 - A fugitive Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss was caught in a secret bunker in a flat carved out of a cement factory near Catanzaro on Thursday. The bunker was built behind a false bedroom wall, police said. It could only be opened by turning a secret handle in a cupboard, they said. Damiano Gallace, 60, has been on the run for a year after being sentenced to 14 years in jail for mafia association. The boss, believed to be the acting head of his Gallace clan, was discovered by police at Isca sullo Ionio. Police in helicopters helped Carabinieri GIS police from Catanzaro find the hideout. Also in the lfat at the time of his arrest were his 34-year-old partner and their four-year-old daughter. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade. Many 'Ndrangheta bosses hide out for years in secret underground bunkers. (ANSA).