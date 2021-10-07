Pandemic under control but death figures too high-Draghi

ROME, OCT 7 - Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday hailed the role of vaccines in combatting COVID-19 as he addressed the 7th Conference of the Parliamentary Speakers of the G20 Countries. "The pandemic is finally under control in many parts of the world thanks to effective vaccination campaigns," Draghi said. "Vaccines are safe and they save lives,. "But at the end of September there were more than 50,000 deaths a day. "Such a high number is simply unacceptable. "We have two problems before us," he continued. "In rich countries vaccine doses are widely available but a minority of our fellow citizens refuse to be vaccinated or hesitate. "This behaviour is often down to the fear that vaccines are not safe or effective, even though the scientific evidence shows otherwise. "In low-income countries, on the other hand, the availability of vaccines is still limited, in part due to logistical problems. "Over 5.7 billion doses have been given worldwide but only 2% of them have reached Africa". (ANSA).