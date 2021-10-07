Salvini demands written pledge taxes won't increase

ROME, OCT 7 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday demanded a written pledge that there will be no new taxes after a big bust-up within Premier Mario Draghi's government over an enabling bill for a comprehensive reform of Italy's tax system. "If Draghi tells me there are no tax increases, let's put it in writing," Salvini told Rtl 102.5 radio. "I trust him, I don't trust others. "What happens if someone like (former technocrat premier Mario) Monti comes along? "It is a possible to increase taxes with a blank enabling bill and some would say to me (afterwards) but you were in the government. "Increasing taxes is not a problem for the League, but for the building associations". The League's ministers on Tuesday snubbed a cabinet meeting that approved the enabling bill for the reform, including an overhaul of the land-registry values that determine property taxes. The League are objecting to this even though the enabling bill, which outlines the broad areas the reform will touch on and does not go into detail, said the property taxes will not increase as a result of the overhaul, at least not before 2026. "I trust Draghi today, but who will be premier in a year's time?" added Salvini. "80% of the Italian people own a home. "I ask for the paragraph about the updating (of the land registry values) to be removed. All the rest is fine". On Wednesday Salvini said he would not sign a "blank cheque" for a possible "wealth tax" on property. Draghi responded by saying reforming the land registry values was an act of transparency, not a wealth tax, and reiterated that his government would not raise taxes. He also said that "the government will go forward, the government's activity cannot follow the election calendar". The row over the tax reform has been linked to the poor showing of the League and the centre right in an important round of local elections on Sunday and Monday. (ANSA).