Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021 | 11:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Salvini demands written pledge taxes won't increase

Salvini demands written pledge taxes won't increase

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini sees positives after unbeaten run broken

Soccer: Mancini sees positives after unbeaten run broken

 
ROME
We need economically strong Italy says Merkel

We need economically strong Italy says Merkel

 
ROME
COVID: 3,235 new cases, 39 more victims

COVID: 3,235 new cases, 39 more victims

 
ROME
Cycling: Roglic wins Milan-Turin classic

Cycling: Roglic wins Milan-Turin classic

 
ROME
Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

 
ROME
Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

 
ROME
NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

 
ROME
Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

 
ROME
2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

 
ROME
Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

toga

Giudice onoraria arrestata
mentre prende una «mazzetta»

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Soccer: Mancini sees positives after unbeaten run broken

European champs Italy lose 2-1 to Spain in Nations League semi

Soccer: Mancini sees positives after unbeaten run broken

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he could see plenty of positives after the European champions' record-breaking 37-match unbeaten run was ended with Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Spain at San Siro in the Nations League semi-final. The Spaniards progressed thanks to a double by Ferran Torres. The Azzurri put on a spirited display despite having to play more than half of the match in 10 after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card. They hit the post twice with shots by Federico Bernardeschi and Enrico Chiesa and notched a late goal to set up an exciting finish with Chiesa going on a stunning run to lay on a tap-in for Lorenzo Pellegrini. "It's a shame to lose like that, but this game will give us strength in spite of the final result and will help us to understand that this really is a great team," said Mancini. "Sometimes, certain events can decide games; it could've been 1-1 at the end of the first half". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa