Soccer: Mancini sees positives after unbeaten run broken

ROME, OCT 7 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he could see plenty of positives after the European champions' record-breaking 37-match unbeaten run was ended with Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Spain at San Siro in the Nations League semi-final. The Spaniards progressed thanks to a double by Ferran Torres. The Azzurri put on a spirited display despite having to play more than half of the match in 10 after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card. They hit the post twice with shots by Federico Bernardeschi and Enrico Chiesa and notched a late goal to set up an exciting finish with Chiesa going on a stunning run to lay on a tap-in for Lorenzo Pellegrini. "It's a shame to lose like that, but this game will give us strength in spite of the final result and will help us to understand that this really is a great team," said Mancini. "Sometimes, certain events can decide games; it could've been 1-1 at the end of the first half". (ANSA).