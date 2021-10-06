We need economically strong Italy says Merkel

ROME, OCT 6 - Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after an EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia Wednesday that "I think we need an economically strong Italy and (Premier) Mario Draghi has taken important steps to reach that goal". Before leaving for a farewell visit to Italy when she will see Draghi and the pope, Merkel recalled Draghi's time at the ECB and said "he took important steps to save the euro". "Now," she said, "he has a completely different role" with a "very inclusive" government" and "I look forward to carrying out this visit". (ANSA).