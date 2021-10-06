Cycling: Roglic wins Milan-Turin classic

ROME, OCT 6 - Slovenia's Primoz Roglic won the 102nd edition of the Milan-Turin autumn classic on Wednesday. He took 4h17'18'' to cover the distance between the two northern Italian cities. It was his 13th win this season and 60th in his career. Roglic overtook Britain's Adam Yates on the final few turns before the finish line at the Basilica di Superga. Portugal's Joao Almeida was third, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar fourth. The top Italians were Diego Ulissi and Fausto Masnada, in seventh and eighth place. (ANSA).