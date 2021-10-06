Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

ROME, OCT 6 - Italy's new Nobel physics prize winner Giorgio Parisi on Wednesday told ANSA that three steps are needed to boost flagging research in the country: funding, coordination and auditing. He said more funding, at least one billion euros, was required along with a form of coordination to stop funding being dispersed in a thousand rivulets, and tighter control over financial claims. Rome-born Parisi, 73, won the Nobel prize for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann who won for their work on climate models and global warming. (ANSA).