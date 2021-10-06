Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021 | 18:12

ROME
We need economically strong Italy says Merkel

ROME
COVID: 3,235 new cases, 39 more victims

ROME
Cycling: Roglic wins Milan-Turin classic

ROME
Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

ROME
Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

ROME
NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

ROME
Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

ROME
2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

ROME
Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

ROME
Salvini says won't sign 'blank cheque for wealth tax'

ROME
Hate, ignorance real cancers says Appendino on gay slurs

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Nobel winner Parisi says 3 steps needed to boost research

More funding, coordination and auditing required says physicist

ROME, OCT 6 - Italy's new Nobel physics prize winner Giorgio Parisi on Wednesday told ANSA that three steps are needed to boost flagging research in the country: funding, coordination and auditing. He said more funding, at least one billion euros, was required along with a form of coordination to stop funding being dispersed in a thousand rivulets, and tighter control over financial claims. Rome-born Parisi, 73, won the Nobel prize for his research on complex systems, sharing it with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann who won for their work on climate models and global warming. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
