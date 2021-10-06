Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021 | 16:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

 
ROME
NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

 
ROME
Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

 
ROME
2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

 
ROME
Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

 
ROME
Salvini says won't sign 'blank cheque for wealth tax'

Salvini says won't sign 'blank cheque for wealth tax'

 
ROME
Hate, ignorance real cancers says Appendino on gay slurs

Hate, ignorance real cancers says Appendino on gay slurs

 
ROME
Italy hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn

Italy hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn

 
ROME
2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuse

2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuse

 
ROME
Bunga bunga parties not 'elegant soirées' say participants

Bunga bunga parties not 'elegant soirées' say participants

 
ROME
Violence against kids up 13% in 2020 - Terres des Hommes

Violence against kids up 13% in 2020 - Terres des Hommes

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Monopoli, sopravvissuta alle guerre ma non al Covid: a 105 anni addio a nonna Mariella

Monopoli, sopravvissuta alle guerre ma non al Covid: a 105 anni addio a nonna Mariella

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù VIDEO

ROME

Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

Govt will keep going, won't increase taxes says premier

Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

ROME, OCT 6 - Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday that he will meet League leader Matteo Salvini in the coming days following a big bust-up within the government over a reform of Italy's tax system and stressed that the executive was not close to collapsing. The League's ministers on Tuesday snubbed a cabinet meeting that approved an enabling bill for a sweeping reform of the tax system, including an overhaul of the land-registry values that determine property taxes. The League are objecting to this even though the enabling bill, which outlines the broad areas the reform will touch on and does not go into detail, said the property taxes will not increase as a result of the overhaul, at least not before 2026. "Salvini spoke today and he said the (League's) participation in the government is not in question," Draghi told a press conference at the end of the EU summit in Slovenia when asked about whether Salvini might pull the League's support for the government and trigger a crisis. "We'll see each other in the next few days". He added that "the government will go forward, the government's activity cannot follow the election calendar". The row over the tax reform has been linked to the poor showing of the League and the centre right in an important round of local elections on Sunday and Monday. Earlier on Wednesday Salvini said he would not sign a "blank cheque" for a possible "wealth tax" on property. He said the League would support the government as long as it cuts taxes rather than increasing them. In Slovenia Draghi responded by saying reforming the land registry values was an act of transparency, not a wealth tax, and reiterated that his government would not raise taxes. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa