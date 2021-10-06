Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

ROME, OCT 6 - Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday that he will meet League leader Matteo Salvini in the coming days following a big bust-up within the government over a reform of Italy's tax system and stressed that the executive was not close to collapsing. The League's ministers on Tuesday snubbed a cabinet meeting that approved an enabling bill for a sweeping reform of the tax system, including an overhaul of the land-registry values that determine property taxes. The League are objecting to this even though the enabling bill, which outlines the broad areas the reform will touch on and does not go into detail, said the property taxes will not increase as a result of the overhaul, at least not before 2026. "Salvini spoke today and he said the (League's) participation in the government is not in question," Draghi told a press conference at the end of the EU summit in Slovenia when asked about whether Salvini might pull the League's support for the government and trigger a crisis. "We'll see each other in the next few days". He added that "the government will go forward, the government's activity cannot follow the election calendar". The row over the tax reform has been linked to the poor showing of the League and the centre right in an important round of local elections on Sunday and Monday. Earlier on Wednesday Salvini said he would not sign a "blank cheque" for a possible "wealth tax" on property. He said the League would support the government as long as it cuts taxes rather than increasing them. In Slovenia Draghi responded by saying reforming the land registry values was an act of transparency, not a wealth tax, and reiterated that his government would not raise taxes. (ANSA).