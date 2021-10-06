Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021 | 16:25

ROME

Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

Threatened to throw self into river near Belluno

Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

ROME, OCT 6 - A suicidal mother of three was talked down from a bridge near Belluno in northern Italy after four hours of conversations with a police woman Tuesday night. The woman had climbed over the parapet of the bridge at Perarolo and was threatening to jump into the river. She was dangling her legs from the structure and warning people not to approach her. The young police woman from San Vito di Cadore managed to make her change her mind after talks lasting almost four hours. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said "this is an exceptional example of courage, professionalism, sang froid and great capacity for interacting with a person in difficulty. "The Carabiniera dealt with an extremely difficult situation with great success". It was not immediately reported what had prompted the woman's suicide attempt. (ANSA).

