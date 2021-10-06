NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

ROME, OCT 6 - The NATO pullout from Afghanistan and the submarine deal between the US, UK and Australia appear to indicate that the Atlantic Alliance is less interested in Europe and has shifted its attention to other parts of the world, Premier Mario Draghi said after an EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia Wednesday. "The withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the way it was decided, communicated and executed, and the change of mind concerning the contract between Australia and France to supply nuclear submarines, discarded for submarines produced by America - and here I mean not only the substance, but also the way in which it was communicated - are two very strong messages, which tell us that NATO seems less interested in Europe from a geopolitical standpoint and in Europe's zones of interest, and has shifted its areas of interest to other parts of the world," he said. Draghi also said that common EU defence would not weaken NATO, as asserted by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, but would be complementary to it and would "reinforce NATO and Europe". (ANSA).