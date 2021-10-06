Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021 | 16:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

Draghi says he'll meet Salvini soon after tax bust-up

 
ROME
NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

 
ROME
Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

Suicidal mum of 3 talked down after 4 hrs

 
ROME
2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

 
ROME
Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

Vatican court drops case against Cardinal Becciu-lawyers

 
ROME
Salvini says won't sign 'blank cheque for wealth tax'

Salvini says won't sign 'blank cheque for wealth tax'

 
ROME
Hate, ignorance real cancers says Appendino on gay slurs

Hate, ignorance real cancers says Appendino on gay slurs

 
ROME
Italy hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn

Italy hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn

 
ROME
2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuse

2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuse

 
ROME
Bunga bunga parties not 'elegant soirées' say participants

Bunga bunga parties not 'elegant soirées' say participants

 
ROME
Violence against kids up 13% in 2020 - Terres des Hommes

Violence against kids up 13% in 2020 - Terres des Hommes

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Monopoli, sopravvissuta alle guerre ma non al Covid: a 105 anni addio a nonna Mariella

Monopoli, sopravvissuta alle guerre ma non al Covid: a 105 anni addio a nonna Mariella

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù

SICILIA - Palermo, tromba d'aria marina a Cefalù VIDEO

ROME

NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

EU defence would reinforce NATO says Italy PM

NATO seems less interested in Europe says Draghi

ROME, OCT 6 - The NATO pullout from Afghanistan and the submarine deal between the US, UK and Australia appear to indicate that the Atlantic Alliance is less interested in Europe and has shifted its attention to other parts of the world, Premier Mario Draghi said after an EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia Wednesday. "The withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the way it was decided, communicated and executed, and the change of mind concerning the contract between Australia and France to supply nuclear submarines, discarded for submarines produced by America - and here I mean not only the substance, but also the way in which it was communicated - are two very strong messages, which tell us that NATO seems less interested in Europe from a geopolitical standpoint and in Europe's zones of interest, and has shifted its areas of interest to other parts of the world," he said. Draghi also said that common EU defence would not weaken NATO, as asserted by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, but would be complementary to it and would "reinforce NATO and Europe". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa