2 arrested for polluting river near Naples

ROME, OCT 6 - Two businessmen were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of polluting a river near Naples, police said. Run-off water and waster from their zinc plating plant at Torre Annunziata had raised the level of zinc in the Sarno River to over 200 times the legal limit, police said. There were also dangerous levels of copper and ammonium, other by--products of production at the Eurogalvanica factory. Police said the pollution "posed significant dangers to public health". (ANSA).