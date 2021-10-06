Hate, ignorance real cancers says Appendino on gay slurs

ROME, OCT 6 - Hate and ignorance are the real cancers in today's society, outgoing Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino said Wednesday on the case of a gay couple subjected to abuse and slurs by other residents in their condominium including being called 'the cancer of the building". "In the year 2021, the cancers to be extirpated remain hate and ignorance," the former first citizen said of the case of homophobia at Barriera di Milano near Turin. (ANSA).