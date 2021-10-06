Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021 | 14:33

ROME

Italy hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn

Tropicalization threatens Italian agriculture says Coldiretti

Italy hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn

ROME, OCT 6 - Italy has been hit by 101 extreme weather events already this autumn, the Coldiretti farm group said Wednesday. The events have included rainstorms, hailstorms, gales, so-called 'water bombs' and 12 tornadoes which have caused damage and injuries, it said. Coldiretti was reporting events based on weather alerts in 14 regions from north to south of the country. The recent wave of bad weather has caused rivers to break their banks, flooding, landslips and mudslides leaving fields, pastures, stables and farm machinery under water in the middle of the annual wine and olive harvests. The tornadoes are the clearest sign of the 'tropicalization' of the Italian climate which is threatening Italian agriculture, Coldiretti said. (ANSA).

