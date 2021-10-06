Violence against kids up 13% in 2020 - Terres des Hommes

ROME, OCT 6 - Domestic violence against children rose 13% in the 2020 COVID lockdowns, according to a new report from Terres des Hommes. In 2020, it said, some 1,260 girls and 1,117 boys suffered violence in the family which required the intervention of the police. Terres des Hommes also said there had been an "alarming" 137% rise in such violence between 2010 and 2020. Terre des hommes (Tdh) is the leading Swiss organisation for children's aid. (ANSA).