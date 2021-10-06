Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021 | 14:32

ROME

Bunga bunga parties not 'elegant soirées' say participants

Berlusconi 'ruined our lives' say Guerra and Sorcinelli

Bunga bunga parties not 'elegant soirées' say participants

ROME, OCT 6 - Silvio Berlusconi's so-called bunga bunga parties were far from being the innocent "elegant soirées' he has said they were, two former participants in the alleged sex parties said Wednesday. "Elegant dinners? Don't make me laugh, that's a joke," said Barbara Guerra and Alessandra Sorcinelli, two of the young women who participated in the parties and are on trial along with the three-time ex-premier and media mogul for allegedly receiving bribes from him to lie about the true nature of the affairs. Both women indicated they would tell the court what the parties were really like. "We're ready to talk, Berlusconi has ruined our lives," they told reporters outside the courtroom. (ANSA).

