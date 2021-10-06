2 priests cleared of 'pope's choirboys' abuse

ROME, OCT 6 - A Vatican court on Wednesday acquitted two clerics of sexually abusing preseminarians known as 'the pope's choirboys'. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year jail term for Father Gabriele Martinelli and a four-year term for Father Enrico Radice. They were cleared of some charges, and adjudged not liable for others, while the statute of limitations timed out still other charges, the court said. Prosecutors may appeal the verdict. (ANSA).