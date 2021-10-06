Marble manhole cover stolen from Pompeii

ROME, OCT 6 - A circular manhole cover has been stolen from a domus in Pompeii, sources aid Wednesday. The 20-cm-diameter cover was taken from the House of Siricus, a recently restored domus on the Vicolo dei Lupanare (Brothel Alley), a narrow winding street which joins the Via degli Augustali with the main Via dell'Abbondanza. The Pompeii superintendency said the theft took place between September 30 and October 4. The director of the Pompeii archaeological park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said "we are looking at surveillance camera footage and we hope to be able to find the culprit". (ANSA).