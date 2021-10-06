Venice Biennale launches Contemporary Art Research Centre

VENICE, OCT 6 - The Venice Biennale has announced the foundation of an International Centre for Research on the Contemporary Arts and the start of the first research project in relation to it at the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai . The project stems from an expansion of the activities of the Historic Archives of the Contemporary Arts (ASAC). The study is entitled "Geopolitical Map of the artists who participated in the Biennale exhibitions from 1999 to 2020". Students and teachers from IULM - Libera Università di Lingue e Comunicazione, Sapienza Università di Roma, Università IUAV di Venezia, Università Ca' Foscari Venezia, the Accademia di Belle Arti di Venezia and the Conservatorio di Musica Benedetto Marcello Venezia are taking part. As part of this new project, the Biennale di Venezia, which organizes International Expositions, Exhibitions and Festivals of Art, Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Music and Theatre, intends to boost dialogue between the curators of the different departments on the issues and material addressed throughout its history. The students selected from each university and institute will participate in three-month workshops, one of which will be within La Biennale's Archive. Venice is seeking to be a model on how to fight against the effects of climate change and promote of innovative processes of environmental transition and cultural and social innovation. The Biennale is committed to this and has launched a "Carbon Management Plan", which will lead to its activities becoming "carbon neutral". (ANSA).