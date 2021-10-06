Draghi, Macron have bilateral talks at EU summit in Slovenia

ROME, OCT 6 - Premier Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron had bilateral talks at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia on Wednesday. An Elyséee sources said the meeting "was a chance for the two leaders to discuss the issues that will be discussed at the G20 in Rome at the end of the month". Among the topics discussed, the source said, were "vaccines and solidarity with Africa", as well as the conference on Libya on November 12. "There is a common will to go forward together on these priority issues," said the French president's office. Sources said, on the Libya conference, that "coordination is close between France, Italy and Germany to achieve the application of the commitments made in Berlin which must be developed in Paris". Macron, the French presidential sources added. "took the opportunity to express his support for the Italian initiative to organise a G20 on the Afghan crisis". (ANSA).