FdI MEP and 'black baron' probed for illegal funding

ROME, OCT 6 - Carlo Fidanza, an MEP for the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, has been put under investigation following an investigative report by the Fanpage online newspaper into alleged attempts to gain off-the-books funding for the right-wing group. Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, the so-called 'black baron' who has a past conviction for apology of Fascism and allegedly organized these funding operations, is also being probed. They are under investigation for illegal funding and money laundering. On Tuesday finance police staged a series of searches in relation to the probe. During one funding meeting, the undercover reporter was allegedly asked to make a contribution to the successful campaign of an FdI candidate running for the Milan city council in elections last Sunday and Monday and told he could make the payment off-the-books at a bar. Jonghi Lavarini allegedly told the reporter that he had a series of "washing machines" that he used to launder campaign contributions. Fanpage's investigative journalist, who posed as a businessman interested in funding the party in exchange for benefits for his firm, also took footage of meetings via a hidden camera in which participants made racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments. A report published on Fanpage's website and broadcast by La7 television even included footage of people expressing admiration for Hitler. Fidanza denies any wrongdoing and has suspended himself from his roles in FdI. "I want to reiterate to my friends, voters and all of my party that I have never received illegal funding," Fidanza said in a statement last week. "I have never had any extremist, racist or anti-Semitic attitudes. "I consider it appropriate to suspend myself from all party roles and activities in order to protect Brothers of Italy from attacks that seek to take advantage of the situation". (ANSA).