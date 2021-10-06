Di Maio has bilateral meeting with Blinken in Paris

FdI MEP and 'black baron' probed for illegal funding
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
06 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 6 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio had a bilateral meeting in Paris on Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the fringes of the OECD ministerial meeting. The leaders discussed Afghanistan, Libya, the G20, terrorism and Italian-US relations during the meeting, which lasted over an hour. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su