Camorra boss's nephew shot dead in Naples

ROME, OCT 6 - The 23-year-old nephew of a Camorra mafia boss has died of his injuries after being shot in Naples overnight. Carmine D'Onofrio, who did not have a criminal record, was shot in a street while out with his partner. D'Onofrio is the nephew of Antonio De Luca Bossa, a jailed top mobster in a clan in the Ponticelli district of Naples. De Luca Bossa is serving a life term in prison. Investigators believe his clan has become one of the most powerful criminal gangs in east Naples over the last year. (ANSA).