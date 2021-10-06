CTS panel OKs reopening of night clubs at 35% capacity

ROME, OCT 6 - The CTS expert panel advising the government on the battle against COVID-19 has given its blessing to the reopening of Italy's night clubs, although only at 35% of capacity for indoor venues. Outdoor venues will be able to go up to 50% of capacity. Clubbers will have to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to enter the establishments, which are only allowed to open if they are in a low COVID risk white zones. Customers will not have to wear facemasks on the dance floor but they will in other areas of the clubs. The association representing the nation's night clubs said the percentages are too low to make reopening economically viable and called for them to be revised up. (ANSA).