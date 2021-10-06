Strong outlook at risk if pandemic flares up - Franco

ROME, OCT 6 - The government's positive outlook for the Italian economy would be hit if the COVID-19 pandemic flares up again, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Wednesday. "When formulating the forecasts for the rest of this year and next year, we assume that there will be no more restrictions on economic activities and on the movement of people," Franco told parliament's budget committees as he reported on the government's NADEF economic blueprint. "If the pandemic took off again, the numbers would be at risk. "The outlook set out is the most probable and realistic. "But a resurgence of the pandemic would put these numbers at risk". He added that increasing energy costs and the impact of this on inflation was "one of the most important elements of uncertainty". Italy's GDP is set to increase by 6% this year and by 4.7% in 2022 with the help of government interventions, according to the NADEF. The Italian economy is bouncing back after plunging by 8.9% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Franco said Wednesday that the real test would regard where the economy, which endured a long period of stagnation before the pandemic, continues to register significant growth in the years after the rebound. (ANSA).