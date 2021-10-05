Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021 | 20:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 2,466 new cases, 50 more victims

COVID: 2,466 new cases, 50 more victims

 
ROME
Govt OKs tax reform amid League boycott (2)

Govt OKs tax reform amid League boycott (2)

 
ROME
Govt OKs tax reform amid League boycott

Govt OKs tax reform amid League boycott

 
ROME
Full tax reform will take years says Draghi

Full tax reform will take years says Draghi

 
ROME
Soccer: We want to stretch unbeaten run to WC says Mancini

Soccer: We want to stretch unbeaten run to WC says Mancini

 
ROME
Tornado causes damage, injuries in Catania

Tornado causes damage, injuries in Catania

 
ROME

20 extreme weather events hit Italy in single day-Coldiretti

 
ROME
League leaves talks on tax reform early - sources

League leaves talks on tax reform early - sources

 
ROME
Tax take up 11.3% Jan-Aug

Tax take up 11.3% Jan-Aug

 
ROME
Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft

Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft

 
ROME
Cops smash 'Ndrangheta clan in Lombardy

Cops smash 'Ndrangheta clan in Lombardy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Monopoli, sopravvissuta alle guerre ma non al Covid: a 105 anni addio a nonna Mariella

Monopoli, sopravvissuta alle guerre ma non al Covid: a 105 anni addio a nonna Mariella

E' un tarantino il nuovo ambasciatore in Lussemburgo

ROME

COVID: 2,466 new cases, 50 more victims

Positivity rate down from 1.3% to 0.76%

COVID: 2,466 new cases, 50 more victims

ROME, OCT 5 - There have been 2,466 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 50 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 1,612 new cases and 37 more victims Monday. Some 322,282 more tests have been done, compared to 122,214 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 1.3% to 0.76%. Intensive care cases are down four, and hospital admissions down 64. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,686,109, and the death toll 131,118. The recovered and discharged are 4,464,692, up 4,210 on Monday. The currently positive are 90,299, down 1,797. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa