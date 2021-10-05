COVID: 2,466 new cases, 50 more victims

ROME, OCT 5 - There have been 2,466 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 50 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 1,612 new cases and 37 more victims Monday. Some 322,282 more tests have been done, compared to 122,214 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 1.3% to 0.76%. Intensive care cases are down four, and hospital admissions down 64. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,686,109, and the death toll 131,118. The recovered and discharged are 4,464,692, up 4,210 on Monday. The currently positive are 90,299, down 1,797. (ANSA).