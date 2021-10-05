Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021 | 18:22

ROME

Tornado causes damage, injuries in Catania

Trees and lampposts felled, homes and shops damaged

Tornado causes damage, injuries in Catania

ROME, OCT 5 - A tornado caused widespread damage and left some people injured in the Sicilian city of Catania on Tuesday, local sources said. Several trees were uprooted and lampposts blown down. There were reports of injuries as homes and shops were damaged. The city council urged residents not to leave their homes except for urgent reasons. (ANSA).

