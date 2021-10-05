Soccer: We want to stretch unbeaten run to WC says Mancini

ROME, OCT 5 - Roberto Mancini said ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain at the San Siro that Italy wanted to extend its record 37-match unbeaten run until the 2022 World Cup. "(Spain coach) Luis Enrique is right, sooner or later we'll lose," said 'Mancio' ahead of a rerun of the Euro 2020 semi that saw Italy prevail on penalties after being tested more than any other Euro opponent. "We would like to go on like this until December 2022 but we know it won't be so simple. "We always want to win and continue to improve our record of 37 consecutive positive results, and we know that it will depend an awful lot on ourselves. "But now we have to think that we want to win tomorrow's match to get into the final". The second semi-final at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday pits world champions France against world number one Belgium. (ANSA).