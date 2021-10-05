Tax take up 11.3% Jan-Aug

ROME, OCT 5 - Italy's tax take was up 11.3% in the January-August period over the same period last year, the economy ministry said Tuesday. Tax revenues in the eight-month period totalled some 302,180 million euros, up 30,614 million on last year, it said. Revenue form the personal income tax, IRPEF, was up 5.0% to 128,270 million euros, a rise of 6,085 million. (ANSA).