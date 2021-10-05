20 extreme weather events hit Italy in single day-Coldiretti

Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021 | 16:29

ROME

Bad weather has caused 2 bn euros of farming damage in 2021

ROME, OCT 5 - Some 20 extreme weather events hit Italy in a single day Monday as summer was swept away by autumnal chills, winds and rain, farm group Coldiretti said Tuesday. The events included thunderstorms, tornadoes, hailstorms, wind storms and so-called 'water bombs' which damaged cities and crops, it said. The region most affected by storms and flooding was Liguria, Coldiretti said, although Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio, Campania, Sicily and Sardinia were also affected. "It was a sharp arrival of autumn that devastated fields, pastures, stables and farm machinery, as well as blocking roads and causing landslips and mudslides in the countryside," said the group. Coldiretti said climate change had caused damage estimated at over two billion euros in Italy this year, ranging from loss of national farm production to damage to facilities and infrastructure in the countryside. Liguria said Tuesday it would request a state of emergency for bad weather damage while a red weather alert was still in place in neighbouring Piedmont. Several rivers broke their banks near Cuneo Monday and road and rail links were interrupted. (ANSA).

