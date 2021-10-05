League leaves talks on tax reform early - sources

ROME, OCT 5 - Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia, the representative of the League in 'control room' talks among government parties on a draft reform of Italy's tax system, left the meeting early on Tuesday in order to take a closer a look at the document, sources said. The reform includes an overhaul of Italy's land-registry values, which are the basis for property taxes. The League had said it was opposed to this, although Premier Mario Draghi has promised a revision of the system will not entail higher property taxes for anyone. (ANSA).