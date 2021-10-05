Tax reform to cut rates for middle incomes - draft

ROME, OCT 5 - The government intends to gradually ease IRPEF income-tax rates for middle earners as part of a comprehensive reform of Italy's tax system, according to a draft bill. The draft reform said the aim is to boost participation in the labour market, especially among young people, and encourage business activity. It added that it will seek to gradually reduce "the excessive variations of marginal rates" of taxation. The draft reform features 10 articles dealing with aspects of the system ranging from income tax, to VAT, business tax IRES and a revision of the land-registry values, which are the basis for property taxes. The issue of the land registry has caused concern from many political parties, although Premier Mario Draghi has said a revision of it will not entail higher taxes for anyone. (ANSA).